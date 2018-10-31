End Of A Beautiful Day

Nature had a surprise in store for many people in this area, sculpting one of the prettiest sunsets in several months. Sulphur teacher and photographer Sabrina Duck captured this shot from a vantage point at Veterans Lake on Sunday, Oct. 20. At one point during the sunset, the entire sky looked ablaze with the many hues of red and blue, all combining to provide a show not seen in a long time.

