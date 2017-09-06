Farrell Leaving Hospital Post

Arbuckle Memorial Hospital administrator Darin Farrell is resigning his post for a position at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, he announced last week.

Farrell will serve at Arbuckle Memorial through the end of September, then head off to Ardmore to begin a new career at Mercy as vice-president of operations.

“I can’t say that I am proud of every single decision that I have made as the administrator of Arbuckle Memorial Hospital but I am extremely proud of what all we have done here together.” Farrell told the Times-Democrat.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/