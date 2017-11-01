Fire Heavily Damages Local Home

Sulphur Firefighters were called to a blaze on Sunday morning at 1314 West 12th Street in Sulphur. The 911 call was received at 9:38 a.m. and firemen arrived on the scene at 9:40 to a fully engulfed structure fire. The home suffered heavy damage and was caused by a space heater, according to Sulphur Fire Chief Gary Tingle. No smoke detectors were located in the home and there were no injuries. “Everyone made it out safely,” he said.

