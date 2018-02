Sulphur firemen were kept busy last week with two large fires, a residential structure fire and a large grass fire, Chief Gary Tingle said. The structure fire call came in a 4:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 3390 Rock Creek Rd., southwest of the city

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/