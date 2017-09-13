First Patriot Sunday Held In Remembrance Of 9/11 Victims

The community observed Patriot Sunday Sept. 10 at Crossway Baptist Church. It was a first for this red, white and blue observance.

The event is inspired by Patriot Day, Sept. 11 remembering the events that day in 2001. Patriot Sunday celebrates and honors America’s heroes with a unique new prayer service.

In addition to prayer, there were musical performances and special guest speakers. The local SASO Choir performed a moving patriotic medley at the event.

