Former Sulphur Principal Hired As Superintendent

The Sulphur Board of Education held a special meeting Thursday night, Nov. 8 to name a new superintendent. After an executive session, the board voted to approve the employment of Matt Holder as superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year. According to Interim Superintendent Paula Crawford, Holder will begin his term on July 1, 2019. Crawford has been interim superintendent following the resignation of Gary Jones earlier this year. Holder, who served as principal of the Sulphur Intermediate School from 2005 to 2009, was present for the meeting, as were his wife, two sons, and their daughter. The board took the opportunity presented by the special meeting to deal with some housekeeping items. They approved transferring $18.30 from a class of 2014 account to a high school account.

Finally, the board approved employment of Holly Bates as an elementary paraprofessional.

Four board members were present at the meeting. Tammy Key was absent.

