Gala Christmas Opening Night Planned Saturday

Christmas in Sulphur Opening Night will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24 starting at 4:00 p.m. at the downtown Plaza area. The community can enjoy several family friendly seasonal activities that evening.

The holiday theme this year is “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.” There will be interactive booth attractions downtown, food trucks, holiday music, fire dancing and illuminated stilt walkers in LED costumes. New lighting decorations are planned this year, too.

Christmas Parade of Lights

The registration deadline for parade floats was Saturday, Nov.

16. The parade route has changed this year. It will now end on West 2nd Street downtown, and will not cross the highway as in the past.

