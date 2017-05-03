Gallery President Relates History As Educator, Artist

Paula Matlock took an interesting professional path to wind up leading the Artists of the Arbuckles and their Jean Carr Gallery in Sulphur. She is now retired from a career that spanned years as a Special Education teacher at several Oklahoma school districts.

Matlock, speaking to a gathering on local Kiwanians, explained the organization and membership of the A of A. She also related the history of the Student Art & Photography Show that is currently open at the gallery.

“The Artists of the Arbuckles is a collection of artists from throughout the area,” Matlock explained. “We have people from as far away as Texas now that are members and have art at our gallery.” The A of A now has about 50 members she said.

