Going National

At only six years old, A’Layah Robinson is getting publicity that would make a movie star jealous.

Her latest media adventure happened Saturday, March 25 during the Artesian Spring Fling at the Artesian Hotel. She was videoed by an NBC News crew for an appearance on the network’s news show with Lester Holt.

Robinson was featured in a series the network calls “Inspiring America.”

The youngster set up her “Lemonade for Love” stand, assisted by relatives and other volunteers.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/