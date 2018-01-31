Governor Issues Local Burn Ban

Editor’s Note: Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin issued a burn ban for the entire western half of the state which includes Murray County at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Murray County Commissioners tabled issuing a burn ban for Murray County at their regular weekly meeting Monday.

Sulphur Fire Chief Gary Tingle attended the meeting to answer questions from the board. Tingle told the board that technically the county does not yet meet the criteria set out by the Oklahoma Forestry Services to issue the ban. However, he said the situation in Murray County is critical.

