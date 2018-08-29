Hassen Building Has Century-Old History

For more than 100 years, the Hassen Building in downtown Sulphur has been an economic and cultural fixture in the community.

It has been home to many different businesses over the years. For 13 years the upper floor housed the headquarters offices of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area. The CNRA moved to their new home at the Visitors Center in 2014.

