Historical Society Meeting Spotlights Our “Hungry State”

Oklahoma ranks in the top five states nationally with more than 16 percent of its citizens experiencing “food insecurity” regularly. Even worse is the fact that $200 million of Federal money available to the state goes unclaimed in the food stamp (SNAP) program, simply because possible benefit recipients do not apply for the program.

The national average for hungry Americans is 12.9 percent of a state, according to Jennifer Mayo, an “expert” who has worked extensively with food banks and other hunger-relieving efforts. She was the keynote speaker at the monthly meeting of the Arbuckle Historical Society at the downtown museum on Monday, April 15.

