Interim School Head Discusses Back To School Activities

Just a few short weeks before the new school year begins in Sulphur, the Chamber of Commerce heard progress updates from Interim Superintendent Paula Crawford on Wednesday, July 25.

The school board recently hired Crawford to serve as interim superintendent from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. She previously was Superintendent here from 2006 to 2011.

She began her Chamber talk at their regular meeting on a positive note, reporting progress on building projects and the purchase of a new school bus.

Crawford expressed amazement at how the cost of buses has increased over the years. The new bus, she reported, cost $83,000.

