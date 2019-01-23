Johnson’s Buzzer Beater Nips Davis

The Sulphur boys went 1-1 this past week, getting a huge win at the end on the road at Davis 53-52 and falling to Comanche away from home 62-42.

Sulphur outlasted Davis in a great game and big win, thanks to huge plays by two seniors -- a couple of late steals by Keegan Johnson and a game-winning shot by Cole Johnson.

With the Dogs trailing 52-51, Johnson drove into the lane, avoided to defenders and floated a lay-up over the top. It fell through to give Sulphur a 53-52 lead with just seconds remaining.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/