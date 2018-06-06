Kids Enjoy Sulphur Splash Pad

Sulphur children frolic in the cool spray of the Sulphur splash pad on a hot and humid day last week. The splash pad is continuing to be a very popular venue for kids and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. through Labor Day. It is located on Woodruff Drive, north of the Sulphur Municipal Complex. At left, Sadie John, daughter of Chase and Kristen John, of Sulphur, enjoys the water as it shoots upward.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/