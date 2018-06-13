Local Banker Hired As Sulphur City Manager

In a 3-0 vote, Sulphur City Council members approved the hiring of Andy Freeman, 41, as the new city manager. Freeman will be the 16th city manager for Sulphur since the charter was changed in a January 20, 1976 vote to go to a city manager form of government from a mayor form of government.

Freeman will take over the reins on June 18. Ward 2 councilman Randy Johnson and Ward 4 councilman Ryan Peters were absent at Monday night’s meeting. Brandon Flowers presided over the meeting.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/