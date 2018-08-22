Local Construction Firm Celebrates 40 Years of Growth

Don Brown gathered with family, friends and suppliers to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his local construction company on Wednesday, August 15. C.D. Brown Construction, Inc. was founded on August 15, 1978. The party was held at the company’s training facility located north of Sulphur on Oaklawn Road. Dozens of guests included generations of family members and business associates. It was a time of family and friends getting together to share memories and celebrate past events.

As the event began, Brown’s daughter Kendra Mewhorter, acted as MC, welcoming the guests. She traced some of the 40-year history of the company. “We just want to celebrate 40 years in business,” she explained. She then asked for “a few words” from Don Brown.

