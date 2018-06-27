Local Farmers Market Going Strong

Your parents said it best: “Eat your vegetables; they’re good for you!”

Research shows that many adults and children are not following that sage advice. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a 2018 State Indicator Report on Fruits and Vegetables stated that only 12.2% of adults meet the daily fruit intake recommendation. Only 9.3% of adults meet the daily vegetable intake recommendation.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/