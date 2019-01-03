Local Man Injured In Crash

A Sulphur man was injured in a crash on Friday, Dec. 21 when his truck above collided with a car on S.H. 7, just west of Cooper Memorial Rd., and rolled onto its side.The pickup truck driver, identified as Robert Faulkenberry, 64, was taken by EMS to Arbuckle Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to a Sulphur Police report. The driver of the other vehicle, Roy Micheal Hutton, 29, Sulphur, was not hurt. The crash happened about 4:30 p.m.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/