Local Marine Vet Graduates From Airborne Demo School

The most INTENSE!!! four seconds of your life.

Andy Pannell just completed eight days of the most breathtaking training available to a person outside of the military. July 14, 2017 he reported in to the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team’s (WWII ADT) Jump School. After five days of training and evaluation, he was passed on to the parachuting phase. On the sixth day, he boarded a WWII C-47 Dakota aircraft that flew in the counter invasion of Normandy in 1944. It takes off into the sky...

Now, imagine standing in a line, facing an open door of an aircraft, at 1500 feet, with 12 other jumpers. The Jump Master is going through his jump commands. The last command you hear is “GO!” The first man, the second, the third, and then you step out the door into the void of the open space, followed by eight other parachutists.

