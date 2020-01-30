Longtime County Worker Honored

Murray County Commissioners recognized Pam Henley at the regular weekly meeting on Monday. Henley has been an employee at the Murray County Courthouse for the past 34 years.

She began here work there in 1985 in the assessor’s office and has spent the last 23 years in the county clerk’s office. She has served as the purchasing agent for Murray County for the past several years. Henley was recognized with a Citation from the Board thanking her for her many years of dedicated service to the county.

