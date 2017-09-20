Lots Of Talent On Display At Annual Art Show In Sulphur

Two adjectives best describe the art at the Artists of the Arbuckles Show — Varied and Fine. (See results back page.)

The show opened Thursday, Sept. 14, and an Awards Reception was held Sunday, Sept. 17. Winning artists received 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place awards in each of the two art categories in the show: two dimensional and three dimensional. There also were two Judge’s Choice awards.

