Memorial Weekend Culminates With Veterans’ Observance

The sacrifices of those who’ve served in America’s military, and specifically the war dead, were honored with an observance on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28 in Sulphur. The annual event was held at the veterans’ memorial park at W. 11th Street and Broadway.

Murray County’s Platt National Park American Legion Post 148 presented the event. They began early that day by honoring the war dead with the traditional lowering of the large American Flag to half staff on the 100-foot flagpole at the site.

Sulphur Boy Scouts with Troop 160 conducted a formal flag ceremony with the Pledge of Allegiance recited. That was followed by singing the “Star Spangled Banner.”

