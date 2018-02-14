Middle School Presents The Lion King Musical

Jace Gilbert, left, plays the part of Mufasa and Brandon Lloyd, right, portrays the role of Scar as the Sulphur Middle School presented the hit musical production, The Lion King, in performances last Friday and Saturday.

The musical, which debuted in 1997, is based on a 1994 Disney animated film of the same name with music by Elton John and Lyrics by Tim Rice along with the same musical score created bu Jams Zimmer and choral arrangements by Lebo M.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/