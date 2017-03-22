National Honor Society Inducts Two Sulphur Scholar Students

East Central University students Audra Benn and Jon Schwake have been named to the campus chapter of the Alpha Chi National Honor Scholarship Society. They were among 60 students whom were inducted at ceremonies Thursday, March 9.

Alpha Chi’s National Executive Director Trisha Yarbrough attended the ceremonies.

Benn and Schwake are graduates of Sulphur High School. At ECU, Benn is majoring in English and Schwake’s major is accounting.

