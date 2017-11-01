New Administrator Hired At Arbuckle Memorial Hospital

Jeremy Jones was named administrator of Arbuckle Memorial Hospital (AMH) by Preferred Management Corporation, effective December 1, 2017.

Jones was presented by Preferred as a candidate for the position at a special meeting of the AMH Board of Directors in October.

“We are pleased to bring someone of Jeremy’s caliber to the hospital and the community,” said Andy Freeman, president and chief operating officer of Preferred. “Jeremy brings a wealth of experience in rural hospital operations, physician recruitment and staff development to Arbuckle Memorial, and will be an asset to the hospital.”

Preferred, a Shawnee, Oklahoma, based operator of Critical Access Hospitals, has provided management services to AMH since 1996, and has worked in partnership with the AMH Board of Directors to successfully operate and expand AMH over the last two decades.

