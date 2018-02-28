New Early Head Start Program Opens in Sulphur

INCA has added a new Early Head Start program in Sulphur to serve children ages 0 to 3. The first official education day was Friday, Feb. 23 at the INCA facilities on W. 9th St. The opening had been scheduled for the day before. However, the facility was closed that day due to icy weather conditions. Friday morning was foggy, but the ice was gone and temperatures were above freezing. The first kids through the door on Friday were two brothers, Landen and Mathew. They wore T-shirts stating “Big Bro” and “Little Bro.”

