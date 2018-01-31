New Health Clinic On The Horizon For Hospital, Administrator Says

Jeremy Jones might be new on his job in Sulphur, but he is already impressed with what he calls our “amazing hospital.” He is the new CEO at Arbuckle Memorial Hospital.

Jones recalled his first month and a half on the job for the Sulphur Chamber of Commerce meeting Wednesday, Jan. 24. He replaced long-time AMH Administrator Darin Farrell on Dec. 1, 2017, as Farrell moved to a new job at another hospital.

Jones explained, “I’ve known Darin for a long time. Worked with Darin over the last 15 years ... been friends for a long time. I’m in contact with him regularly.” Jones said that Farrell encouraged him to come to Sulphur.

