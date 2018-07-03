New Rules Explained In Park Document

If you bring down your aircraft in the Chickasaw National Recreation Area, you won’t be able to get it back without a permit from the Park. That’s just one of the interesting, if unexpected, regulations in the newly updated Superintendent’s Compendium. The document is basically the rules and regulations governing visitor activities in the Park. Two new changes to the Compendium were published in this newspaper recently. In a CNRA news release, officials stated, “Visitors are advised to learn these regulations and proceed accordingly to ensure they are following all rules and regulations.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/