Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy, center, arrived in Sulphur by helicopter in December to visit with senior Jacob Farrell, left, who one week later signed with the Cowboys. Visiting with Gundy on arrival is Sulphur coach Jim Dixon. Gundy also visited with several other coaches and players as he helicoptered around the state.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/