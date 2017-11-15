Oklahoma Veterans Commissioner Keynote Speaker At Sulphur Center
Wed, 11/15/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Moving Veterans Day Program Held Here November 8
Mike West
A moving Veterans Day Program was presented on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Sulphur Veterans Center. The Auditorium presentation that afternoon was attended by many of the center’s 122 veteran residents.
The program that day featured a formal flag presentation with the Pledge of Allegiance; special music by the Sulphur High School Band; Invocation and Benediction prayers; a guest speaker; and a 21-gun salute by the Chickasaw Nation Veterans Honor Guard.
Center Administrator Pamela Arms opened the observance with a Welcome address.
