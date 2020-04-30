Only One Case Of COVID-19 Is Reported In County

Murray County remains one of only nine counties in the state with only one confirmed COVID-19 case, while there are several other counties yet to report a case. All total, there are 3,410 positive cases in the state with 56,289 negative cases and 207 deaths, according to the State Department of Health.

