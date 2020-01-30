OSD Breaks Ground On New Aquatic Center

Amid ooh’s and aah’s from the students of the school, the Oklahoma School for the Deaf broke ground last Wednesday for a new $2 million aquatic center to be built on the OSD campus.

Approximately 75 local and state leaders and officials were on hand for the ceremony.

The center will feature a walkin pool complete with lanes for swim meets and a splash pad for younger students. Locker rooms in the center will also serve as a safe room for students living on campus. The center will also have a concession and public rest rooms to also serve the adjacent football field.

