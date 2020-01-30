OSD, DRS, state and elected leaders and students joined last Wednesday to break ground on the school’s new aquatic center. Due to inclement weather, the event was held in the gym. Pictured in the ceremony are, from left, Melinda Fruendt, Richard Dietzel,Trisha Murray, Pam Chitwood, Chris Reagle, Heath Tate, Chris Dvorak, Isaiah Holt, House Speaker Charles McCall, April Pennell, Senator Frank Simpson and Wes Hilliard.
The swimming pool area of OSD’s planned new aquatic center is shown above in an architect’s rendering.
OSD Breaks Ground On New Aquatic Center
Amid ooh’s and aah’s from the students of the school, the Oklahoma School for the Deaf broke ground last Wednesday for a new $2 million aquatic center to be built on the OSD campus.
Approximately 75 local and state leaders and officials were on hand for the ceremony.
The center will feature a walkin pool complete with lanes for swim meets and a splash pad for younger students. Locker rooms in the center will also serve as a safe room for students living on campus. The center will also have a concession and public rest rooms to also serve the adjacent football field.
