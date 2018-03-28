OSD Honors Superintendent Hawkins With Building Dedication

Oklahoma School for the Deaf Superintendent Larry Hawkins was honored March 14 by family, friends, students and co-workers with a surprise building dedication.

Following a program in the OSD gymnasium, led by his daughter Jill Hawkins, Larry Hawkins and his family cut a ribbon symbolizing the naming of the Larry Hawkins Activity Center in his honor.

Jill Hawkins is an OSD outreach specialist and teacher who serves students attending local schools across the state.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/