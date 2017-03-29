OSD Teacher, Employee Of The Year Announced

Mathis Picked As School’s Top Teacher

Levi Mathis, a parent, coach, sponsor and teacher was chosen as Oklahoma School for the Deaf’s Teacher of the Year.

Mathis graduated from Thomas-Fay-Custer High School in 2005 and then attended The University of Oklahoma to become a Mechanical Engineer. After a few changes in his major, he decided to complete a Bachelor in Arts Degree in Mathematics. In post college work from 2011 - 2014, Levi worked for several doctors’ offices and the Valley View Regional Hospital in Ada. During this time, he was a youth pastor at The River Church in Ada and tutored in his free time. This led to him finding his passion to work with youth.

Garner Chosen As OSD’s Top Employee

Deloris Garner has been selected as Oklahoma School for Deaf Employee of the Year for 2016-2017.

Garner has been an employed at the OSD for almost 19 years.

She worked in housekeeping/custodial for six years, and in 2004, she moved to supply where she continues to serve the students and staff today.

