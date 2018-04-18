Outbuildings Destroyed In Five Lakes

A raging fire with the potential of quickly spreading to nearby structures was contained to several outbuildings in the Five Lakes area, south of Sulphur, last Wednesday.

Sulphur Acting Fire Chief Pete Haines said the blaze destroyed two outbuildings and threatened a third before local firemen could get the upper hand.

Intense heat from the fire damaged a nearby trailer and fence in between the structures was damaged, according to Haines.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/