Children play on the waterfall and others enjoy the beauty of Flower Park in Chickasaw National Recreation Area last Friday on a beautiful, late April day. Although some areas of the park are still closed, Flower Park and trails in the area have become a focal point for visitors to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Chickasaw National Recreation Area Park Superintendent Bill Wright said it is hoped that campgrounds and other facilities can be reopened in early June, but that will depend on whether seasonal workers can be allowed to return to duty.
Park Continues Under Virus Mandate Protocols
Chickasaw National Recreation Area continues to operate under modifications to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), officials said this week.
