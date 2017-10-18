PEC Official Discusses Recent Power Outages

The Sulphur Chamber of Commerce, at its meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, heard an update on developments at People’s Electric Cooperative. PEC is an energy supplier to electric customers in Southern Oklahoma including rural Murray County. The western part of its service area includes rural areas near Davis and Sulphur.

The speaker at the lunchtime meeting that day was the coop’s CEO and Executive Vice President Kevin Wood.

He began his talk by asking how many guests in the room that day are PEC Coop members. “As you members know, we have had some reliability issues down here recently,” he admitted.

