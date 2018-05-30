Persistence Is Key Says OSD Commencement Speaker

After 32 years, Oklahoma School for the Deaf graduate Edwin Carrington returned to Sulphur to address the Senior Class of 2018 at their graduation. He delivered the Commencement Address on Wednesday, May 23 at the Larry Hawkins Activity Center.

He advised the 11 graduates, “You must be determined and persist. I reached my goals by being persistent.”

Carrington’s talk centered on examples in the lives of three famous men: Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Edison, and Baker Mayfield.

