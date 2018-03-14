Photography Show Attracts Many New Exhibitors

The annual photography show sponsored by the Artists of the Arbuckles opened at the Jean Carr Gallery on Friday afternoon, March 9. This year, 25 photographers of various skill levels entered more than 80 photos.

According to show coordinator Sondra Drake, there were many new photographers this year, offering photos for the first time. This year, there were more photographers and more photos entered in the show than last year.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/