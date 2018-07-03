Plans For Hospital’s Health Clinic Announced

Arbuckle Memorial Hospital this week announced plans to construct an 11,000 square foot Rural Health Clinic located on the northwest corner of the hospital campus. “This marks the continued commitment to meet the healthcare needs of Murray County, said administrator Jeremy Jones. The clinic will be connected to the hospital with a glass corridor that will allow patients to easily access outpatient services, such as laboratory, radiology, physical therapy and all other diagnostic testing. There will be a drop off area for patients and also additional parking with the new facility.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion plans of the Rural Health Clinic,” said Jones. “Since the hospital opened in 2010, our primary goal has been to provide each and every patient with high quality health care and to increase access to care across Murray County.” Jones said recently the hospital refinanced the bonded indebtedness on the existing facility and the savings from that move will be utilized in the building of the Rural Health Clinic

