Poking Around

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy made an unofficial visit to Sulphur Monday, coming in by helicopter to Agee Field where he was greeted by prize recruit Jacob Farrell and Bulldog coach Jim Dixon among others. Gundy, with his recognizable mullet haircut, came in around 1:00 p.m. with the helicopter landing in the middle of the field. Sulphur coaches,

Farrell and his family were among a number of people waiting as Gundy’s helicopter landed. The OSU coach is recruiting Farrell (6-7, 275) as an offensive lineman.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/