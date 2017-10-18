Police Undergo Training With New PepperBall Pistols

In today’s society, officers throughout the nation have had to make major changes in the way they work and handle each situation. Some of these changes include the way they train. Officers are coming more and more in contact with individuals suffering from mental illness or individuals under the influence of illegal narcotics. With today’s society and outlook on the way police officers handle things, the Sulphur Police Department has included another tool to their everyday work.

This tool is known as a PepperBall gun. The department was donated 2 PepperBall pistols which have been proven to be very effective. PepperBall is a non-lethal chemical agent delivery system that uses high-pressure air and CO2 to deliver PAVA powder projectiles from a safe distance.

