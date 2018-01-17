Powerful Front Ushers In Bitter Cold Weather

A powerful cold front, shown by the dark blue and white clouds, entered Sulphur from the north last Thursday morning, ushering in a period of bone chilling cold and strong winds and lasting into the first part of the weekend. It was followed by a second wintry blast on Monday with even colder temperatures.

Thursday’s front blasted through the area around 10:00 a.m., dropping the temperature from the high 50’s to the teens that night. The frigid weather lasted through most of the weekend until Sunday afternoon when the temps moderated into the mid-forties.

