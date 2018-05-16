Pursuit Suspect Crashes In Park, Arrested

A Texas juvenile was taken into custody Monday afternoon after leading Murray County lawmen on a multi-city, high speed pursuit, ending when the driver crashed in the Platt District of Chickasaw National Recreation Area.

Davis Chief of Police Dan Cooper said the pursuit originated in Davis about 5:00 p.m. Monday when a vehicle left a residence and went east on S.H. 7 at a high rate of speed. Cooper said OHP was contacted for assistance when the driver would not stop.

