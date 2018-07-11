Remembering The Hereford Heaven Round-Up Club

Current and former members of the historic Hereford Heaven Round-Up Club gathered to share memories and history of the horse club at the Arbuckle Historical Society’s meeting Monday, July 9 at the museum.

After an introduction by society President Mary Lou Heltzel, longtime Round-Up Club member Gertrude Burnside recalled the club’s history from the 1930’s to 1950’s. She showed numerous photos and memorabilia such as riding outfits to the more than two dozen guests at the meeting.

Burnside said the club was well-known in Oklahoma and other states. The club sponsored large parades and Stampede Rodeos that often featured 50 to 60 club members. Hereford Heaven riders were famous for their Palomino horses and sporting their impressive green and gold silk shirts.

