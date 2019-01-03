Richard Mize Presented Retirement Citation

Longtime Murray County employee Richard Mize, left, was presented a citation commending him on 29 years of service to the county in ceremonies December 17.

Murray County Board of Commissioners Chairman Colt Williams, right, presented the award.

Mize worked in the County Assessor’s office putting in many hours “of dedicated service” to the county, the citation read in part.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/