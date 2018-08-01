Rotary Club Hosts State Auditor Candidate Prater

The Sulphur Rotary Club had a busy and significant meeting Thursday, July 26. Beginning with presentations by the club’s two annual SHS Students of the Year, the meeting continued with the keynote speaker, who was Charlie Prater, candidate for election as State Auditor.

The students each read her winning essay that earned a $1,000 college scholarship. The winners are Jada Phelps and Nylla Harrison.

