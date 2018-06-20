Safety Day Event At Expo Simulates Pipeline Rupture

OKIE811 visited Sulphur this past week and put on a free day of fun for all who attended.

The Safety Day event offered some classroom training for first responders as well as excavators in the area. There was also a demonstration provided by OG&E.

After a free lunch and door prize giveaways, participants went outside to see and hear a profound experience emphasizing proper use of the 811-notification system, safe excavation practices and response actions to take in the event of a pipeline rupture. The event is called a “Mock Line Strike.”

