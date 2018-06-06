School Board Names Interim Superintendent

The Sulphur Public School Board barely had a quorum as three members voted to hire an Interim Superintendent at the regular meeting Monday, June 4. Paula Crawford is returning to the post she previously held. She replaces outgoing Superintendent Gary Jones who held the position since 2011. Crawford was hired at a special meeting in April as a consultant to provide the board with qualified applicants to the position. Board members Tammy Key and Fob Jones were absent for the meeting.

The meeting was conducted by Board President Benji Sartors. The other two members present were David Allen and Jenny Trett. Gary Jones was present as the meeting began, but he left at that time and did not participate in the meeting.

